Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.