AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,956.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

