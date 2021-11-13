AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 181,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $51,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $29.74 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.