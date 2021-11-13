ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $580.98 million, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

