Anoncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $134,299.45 and approximately $19.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

