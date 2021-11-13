ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $391.82 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.88 and a 200 day moving average of $355.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

