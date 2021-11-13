Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,682 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 922,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 529,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 905,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 469,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ATRS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

