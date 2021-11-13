Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

