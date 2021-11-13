AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading 11% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares traded up 11% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.37. 39,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,668,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $10,016,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $5,523,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.