Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $157.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

