Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $14.73. 34,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Applied Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

