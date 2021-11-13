AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $118.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

AppLovin stock opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,345,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,066,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

