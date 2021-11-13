Apron Network (APN) Market Cap Achieves $6.35 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

