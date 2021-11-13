Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 2,033,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,770. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

