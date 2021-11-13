AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 27,278 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

