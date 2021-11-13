AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 198,627 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $89.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

