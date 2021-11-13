AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

