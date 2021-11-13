AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACLS opened at $61.41 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

