AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

