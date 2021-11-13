AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 31,777 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $507.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

