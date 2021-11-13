Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Chairman John M. Pasquesi Purchases 484,544 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.