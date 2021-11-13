Archaea Energy (LFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LFG stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

