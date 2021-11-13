Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,577,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Arcos Dorados worth $116,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.