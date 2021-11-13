Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

