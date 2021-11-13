Argonaut Gold (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.83. 901,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.