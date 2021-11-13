Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 106 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $3,766,100.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $525.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $262.08 and a one year high of $536.54. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Shares of Arista Networks are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

