Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.31 ($8.60).

AT1 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 remained flat at $€6.13 ($7.21) during trading hours on Friday. 3,194,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.23 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.49.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.