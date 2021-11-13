Arthur S. Kirsch Acquires 30,000 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $259.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 840.2% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.