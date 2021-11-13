Arthur S. Kirsch Acquires 30,000 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $259.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.