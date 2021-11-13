ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $748.33.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $18.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $851.63. The company had a trading volume of 531,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,381. ASML has a 1 year low of $416.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $811.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $348.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 25.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 118.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.