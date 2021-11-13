AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 27,937 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Mukesh Mehta sold 607 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $17,002.07.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62.

AMK stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

