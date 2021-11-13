Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

