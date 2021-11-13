AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,801 ($114.99) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,794.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,443.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

