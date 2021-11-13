Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astronics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Astronics by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

