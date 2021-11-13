ATB Capital Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$80.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.28.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.