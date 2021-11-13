ATB Capital Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$80.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.28.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
