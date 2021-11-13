Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,684 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.13. 618,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,329. Athene has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

