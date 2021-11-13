Atlas Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

ATCO stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Atlas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Atlas by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atlas by 146.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

