Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.47. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ATCO. B. Riley boosted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 230,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atlas has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

