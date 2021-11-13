Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Atlas has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlas by 75.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

