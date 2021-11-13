Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $95.43. 808,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

