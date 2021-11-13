AtonRa Partners Trims Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,575 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in GoHealth were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in GoHealth by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.32. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

