ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.33.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$50.05 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$17.94 and a 1-year high of C$51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.43.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

