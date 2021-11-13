AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $8.76 on Friday. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 2,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

