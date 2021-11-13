Aurora Cannabis Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.62 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.59.

TSE:ACB opened at C$10.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$7.47 and a twelve month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

