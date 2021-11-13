Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$9.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.59.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.56. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$7.47 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

