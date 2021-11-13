Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 611.46. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

