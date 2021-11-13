Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 611.46. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

