AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.49 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.