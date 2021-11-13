AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.49 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
