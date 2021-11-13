Autonio Market Capitalization Hits $8.99 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $250,654.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 2,799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78817839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00071466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.79 or 0.07193187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,588.07 or 1.00110917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.