Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

AVDL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

