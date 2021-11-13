AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $$48.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.