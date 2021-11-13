AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvidXchange.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

AVDX opened at 25.95 on Wednesday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 20.39 and a 1-year high of 26.19.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

